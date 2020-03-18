State Adds Special Enrollment Period For Uninsured To Sign Up For Health Care Coverage

The state is opening a special enrollment period during which uninsured Connecticut residents can sign up for health insurance in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, Access Health CT announced Wednesday.

Access Health CT’s two insurance carriers, Anthem and ConnectiCare, will be accepting new enrollments beginning Thursday through April 2, according to spokeswoman Kathleen Tallarita.

“No Connecticut resident should worry that testing or treatment will compromise their financial security,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.

“We are experience a moment in history that requires flexibility and innovative ways to access health care,” said Access Health CT CEO James Michel.

The coverage obtained through the special enrollment period will begin April 1, according to Tallarita.

Only uninsured Connecticut residents who are present in the U.S. and are not incarcerated are eligible to sign up. To do so, call 855-365-2428. Enrollment will be by phone only, Tallarita said.

More information about the special enrollment period is available at Learn.AccessHealthCT.com.

Tallarita noted that individuals who experience a “qualifying life event” such as losing health insurance due to job change/loss, a move to Connecticut, getting married, and having/adopting a child, can always enroll online, in-person or over the phone and all help is free.