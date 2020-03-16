Coronavirus FAQs, Resources

The mandate will begin at 8 p.m. Monday and remain in effect until further notice. Restaurants and bars will be allowed to continue food delivery and takeout. Supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and other essential businesses will remain open. Schools are closed through March 31.

And, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released new guidelines recommending that people avoid groups of more than 10 people for 15 days and for next eight weeks organizers should cancel or postpone in-person events of 50 or more people.

The symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms appear between 2 and 14 days after exposure, the CDC says.

If you think you have symptoms of COVID-19, the CDC recommends calling your doctor.

Here are links to more information about COVID-19:

Connecticut’s resources here: https://portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/

and the new guideline issued Monday are available: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/large-events/index.html

Yale New Haven Health has opened a call center for those concerned about COVID-19. The number is 833-275-9644. For more information, go here: https://www.ynhhs.org/patient-care/covid-19.aspx

Hartford HealthCare has set up a COVID-19 Clinical Command hotline staffed with professionals. To reach the 24-hour hotline, call 860-972-8100 or (toll-free) 833-621-0600. For information, go to: https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/coronavirus

The World Health Organization has information here: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

John Hopkins University & Medicine’s experts in global public health and infectious diseases has compiled a website to help advance the understanding of COVID-19. View the website, which includes an interactive map of cases worldwide. https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/